Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 178.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 227,436 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $7,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IIIN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Insteel Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,009,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,013,000 after buying an additional 132,252 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 126,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 50,135 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 167,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 45,846 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the third quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 68.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 64,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 26,266 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $37,895.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IIIN stock opened at $30.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $596.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.60. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $32.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.79.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.15. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 4.02%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

