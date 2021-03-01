Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.11 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,748 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $8,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.86.

NYSE PH opened at $286.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $277.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $297.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

