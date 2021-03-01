Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,206 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,614 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Trex worth $8,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Trex by 100.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Trex by 100.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.28.

NYSE:TREX opened at $91.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 63.42 and a beta of 1.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $107.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.50.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

