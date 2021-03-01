Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 152,356 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.55% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $7,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,111,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $213,473,000 after acquiring an additional 408,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,668,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,299,000 after purchasing an additional 24,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,363,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,671,000 after buying an additional 34,493 shares during the last quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 52.1% in the third quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC now owns 834,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after acquiring an additional 285,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $11,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $40.61 on Monday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $42.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.36 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $117,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,043.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

