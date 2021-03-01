Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 70.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 44,228 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $79.66 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $92.60. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -94.83 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.43.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARWR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.43.

In related news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $7,961,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 383,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,913,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 38,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $2,670,964.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,521,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,139,002.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 261,914 shares of company stock valued at $20,634,901. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

