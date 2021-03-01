Royce & Associates LP Invests $2.70 Million in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 543,741 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,697,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 943,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 30,511 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on Orion Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

ORN opened at $5.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $177.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $6.25.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.26%. Research analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Group Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

