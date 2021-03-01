Royce & Associates LP Increases Position in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Cubic were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CUB. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cubic by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $315,536,000 after purchasing an additional 54,615 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic during the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Cubic by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 9,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in Cubic by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 48,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares during the period.

Cubic stock opened at $69.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.94. Cubic Co. has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $70.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -534.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cubic Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.13%.

CUB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cubic from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cubic from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.36.

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

