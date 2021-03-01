Royce & Associates LP Has $3.58 Million Position in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,998 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Kura Sushi USA were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRUS. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,136,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 156,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 83,838 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth about $800,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRUS stock opened at $29.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $31.33. The firm has a market cap of $250.24 million, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 2.30.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 44.44% and a negative net margin of 60.53%. The company had revenue of $9.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kura Sushi USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

