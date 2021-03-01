Royce & Associates LP Grows Position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 278,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,947,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,114,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 620,021 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,900,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 750.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 390,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 344,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. 58.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDMO opened at $20.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.60. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $20.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.80 and a beta of 2.36.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $12.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

