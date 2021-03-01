Royce & Associates LP Cuts Stock Position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.61% of Vera Bradley worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 198.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

VRA stock opened at $9.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $317.10 million, a P/E ratio of 73.01 and a beta of 1.60. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other Vera Bradley news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 42,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $320,887.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,663,582.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director P. Michael Miller sold 7,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $64,181.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,695.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,131,343 shares of company stock valued at $9,838,105 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.