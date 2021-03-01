Royce & Associates LP Acquires 192,426 Shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,571,460 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,426 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.67% of Castlight Health worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSLT. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 563,011 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Castlight Health by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 650,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 258,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Castlight Health by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,246,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 167,680 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Castlight Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Castlight Health by 408.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 149,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

CSLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of CSLT opened at $1.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30. Castlight Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $261.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.88.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.79%. Equities analysts expect that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Castlight Health news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 59,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $112,672.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,137.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 17,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $29,444.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 314,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,129.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,421 shares of company stock worth $322,516. Company insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; and Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience.

