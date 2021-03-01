Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 245,500 shares, a decline of 92.1% from the January 28th total of 3,106,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,045,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

RYDAF traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.23. 5,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,076. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.23.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

