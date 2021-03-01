Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Underperform Rating for Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HEINY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Heineken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Heineken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Heineken has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of HEINY opened at $49.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84. Heineken has a 1 year low of $37.43 and a 1 year high of $56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.36.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

