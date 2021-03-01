Royal Bank of Canada Raises Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Price Target to $18.00

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AEGXF. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from $23.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Aecon Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.79.

AEGXF stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.49. 1,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.16.

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

