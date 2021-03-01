Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Given New $120.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.24.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $85.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.38. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $90.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $121.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 57.17%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 675.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

