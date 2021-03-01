Royal Bank of Canada Cuts ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target to $380.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $329.00.

ANSS opened at $340.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $376.95 and its 200 day moving average is $342.47. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $200.07 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.15 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total transaction of $2,179,036.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,895,576.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,569 shares of company stock valued at $11,495,497 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter worth about $207,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in ANSYS by 13.0% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 70.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in ANSYS by 64.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in ANSYS by 17.5% during the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

