Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND) Price Target to C$50.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from C$36.25 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

AND stock opened at C$40.50 on Friday. Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$19.00 and a 52 week high of C$50.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.47.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$86.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$87.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

