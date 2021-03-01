Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT)

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TIXT. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TIXT stock opened at $29.13 on Monday. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $33.60.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.