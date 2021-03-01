Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) a €208.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €208.00 ($244.71) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VOW3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €216.00 ($254.12) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €199.00 ($234.12) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Nord/LB set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €184.06 ($216.54).

Get Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) alerts:

VOW3 stock opened at €173.02 ($203.55) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €159.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of €146.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion and a PE ratio of 21.34. Volkswagen AG has a 1 year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 1 year high of €175.48 ($206.45).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.