Rotten (ROT) Price Reaches $0.0132 on Top Exchanges

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. Rotten has a total market capitalization of $796,327.97 and $19,257.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rotten token can currently be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rotten has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rotten alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00054013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $360.74 or 0.00780897 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00030141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00029841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00057319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00041161 BTC.

Rotten Token Profile

ROT is a token. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 60,197,820 tokens. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/#

Rotten Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rotten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rotten and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.