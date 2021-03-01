Rosenblatt Securities Boosts DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $72.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price objective lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DKNG. Berenberg Bank started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $61.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.73. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $64.78.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in DraftKings by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

