Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Boosts Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lifted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in The Allstate by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in The Allstate by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in The Allstate by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,924,000 after buying an additional 23,292 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $10,118,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in The Allstate by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

Shares of ALL stock traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.21. 17,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,957. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $114.89. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.91.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

