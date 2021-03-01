Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
RHHBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf downgraded Roche from a reduce rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Roche from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.
Shares of RHHBY opened at $41.10 on Thursday. Roche has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $47.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $281.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.27.
About Roche
Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.
Recommended Story: Float
Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.