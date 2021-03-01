Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RHHBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf downgraded Roche from a reduce rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Roche from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get Roche alerts:

Shares of RHHBY opened at $41.10 on Thursday. Roche has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $47.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $281.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roche by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its position in Roche by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Roche by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in Roche by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Roche by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.