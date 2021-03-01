Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,720 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 390.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,828 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 252,069 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,119 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,912,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the third quarter worth $1,923,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,628 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Timberland Bancorp stock opened at $27.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $230.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average is $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $28.81.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Timberland Bancorp’s previous None dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 3.2%.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Sand sold 4,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $120,684.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,254. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Sand sold 3,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $106,393.50. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.