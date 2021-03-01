Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $325,000 Stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,589 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the third quarter worth $121,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the third quarter worth $143,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 30,799 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NG stock opened at $8.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 63.25 and a quick ratio of 63.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.50 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85.

NG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovaGold Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 123,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $1,279,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the 50% interest owned Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

