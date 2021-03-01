Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLQD. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

SLQD opened at $51.93 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $52.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.11.

