Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Buy Rating for Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) in a research report report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.20.

Shares of ASMB opened at $5.08 on Friday. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.02. The company has a market cap of $167.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASMB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 215.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,361,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,821,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 352.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

