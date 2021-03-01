Robert W. Baird Raises Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $140.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.08% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

OSK stock opened at $106.00 on Monday. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $46.72 and a 12 month high of $120.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,011.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,762.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 766.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Oshkosh by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Oshkosh by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

