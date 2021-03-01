RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.47

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.47 and last traded at $15.64, with a volume of 16081 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RLJ shares. Compass Point upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. RLJ Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.16.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 22,645 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,991,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,252 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,387,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,782,000 after acquiring an additional 354,350 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RLJ)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

