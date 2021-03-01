Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Price Target Raised to $7.50 at Raymond James

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $6.00 to $7.50 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Riverview Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Riverview Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ RVSB opened at $6.60 on Thursday. Riverview Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $147.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 16.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John A. Karas sold 30,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $153,858.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Karas sold 24,000 shares of Riverview Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $126,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,250 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 9.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,168 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

