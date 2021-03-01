RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 54.3% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in RingCentral in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNG opened at $378.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.85 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $396.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.17.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. Equities analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.87, for a total value of $823,060.07. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,402,289.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Thygesen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.22, for a total value of $1,691,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,639.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,599 shares of company stock worth $54,159,641 in the last ninety days. 11.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RNG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upped their target price on RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $449.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on RingCentral from $340.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.17.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

