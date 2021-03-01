Rikoon Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Rikoon Group LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,359 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 2.8% of Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $546.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $538.17 and a 200 day moving average of $512.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.62.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

