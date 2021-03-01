Rikoon Group LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Rikoon Group LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 93.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,850 shares during the quarter. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Equinor ASA by 444.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Equinor ASA by 599.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Equinor ASA by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Santander cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $18.96 on Monday. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $20.38. The firm has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a PE ratio of -18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.95%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

