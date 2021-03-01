Rikoon Group LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Rikoon Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 267.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Baidu during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Baidu by 48.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU opened at $300.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The firm has a market cap of $102.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

BIDU has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.32.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.