Rikoon Group LLC Buys 1,021 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Rikoon Group LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up about 1.6% of Rikoon Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 666,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,714,000 after buying an additional 106,645 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $85.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $89.10. The company has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

