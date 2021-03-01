Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Price Target Raised to C$37.50 at National Bank Financial

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$36.50 to C$37.50 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Richelieu Hardware’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

RCH stock opened at C$36.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$37.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.09. Richelieu Hardware has a 52 week low of C$20.51 and a 52 week high of C$41.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.067 dividend. This is an increase from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

In related news, Director Marc Poulin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.90, for a total value of C$113,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$227,402.40.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

