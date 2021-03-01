Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) Short Interest Down 72.2% in February

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the January 28th total of 159,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of LEAP stock opened at $13.82 on Monday. Ribbit LEAP has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $16.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.67.

Get Ribbit LEAP alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEAP. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Ribbit LEAP in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,441,000. Finally, EMJ Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,368,000.

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbit LEAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbit LEAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.