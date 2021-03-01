RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter valued at $1,115,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in RH by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 174,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter.

RH has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on RH from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on RH from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RH from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.67.

Shares of RH opened at $490.37 on Monday. RH has a twelve month low of $73.14 and a twelve month high of $524.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $493.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 62.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $844.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

