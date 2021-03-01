Reviewing Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) & Erin Energy (OTCMKTS:ERINQ)

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) and Erin Energy (OTCMKTS:ERINQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

94.5% of Patterson-UTI Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Patterson-UTI Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.5% of Erin Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Patterson-UTI Energy and Erin Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patterson-UTI Energy 5 12 1 0 1.78 Erin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus price target of $3.64, suggesting a potential downside of 50.78%. Given Patterson-UTI Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Patterson-UTI Energy is more favorable than Erin Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Patterson-UTI Energy has a beta of 3.2, suggesting that its stock price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Erin Energy has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Patterson-UTI Energy and Erin Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patterson-UTI Energy $2.47 billion 0.56 -$425.70 million ($0.99) -7.47 Erin Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Erin Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Patterson-UTI Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Patterson-UTI Energy and Erin Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patterson-UTI Energy -56.10% -16.24% -10.06% Erin Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Patterson-UTI Energy beats Erin Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had a drilling fleet of 210 marketable land-based drilling rigs. The Pressure Pumping Services segment offers pressure pumping services that consist of well stimulation for the completion of new wells and remedial work on existing wells, as well as hydraulic fracturing, cementing, and acid pumping services in Texas and the Appalachian region. The Directional Drilling Services segment provides a suite of directional drilling services, including directional drilling and measurement-while-drilling services; supply and rental of downhole performance motors and wireline steering tools; and services that enhance the accuracy of horizontal wellbore placement. It also service equipment to drilling contractors, as well as provides electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine, and mining industries in North America and other markets; and owns and invests in oil and natural gas assets as a non-operating working interest owner located principally in Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Erin Energy Company Profile

Erin Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of energy resources in Africa. Its asset portfolio consists of five licenses covering an area of approximately 6,000 square kilometers across offshore Nigeria, offshore Ghana, and offshore The Gambia. The company was formerly known as CAMAC Energy Inc. and changed its name to Erin Energy Corporation in April 2015. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Erin Energy Corporation is a subsidiary of CAMAC Energy Holdings Limited. On July 13, 2018, the voluntary petition of Erin Energy Corporation for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on April 25, 2018.

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.