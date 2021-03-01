Reviewing Invictus Financial (OTCMKTS:IVFZF) and Emerald (NYSE:EEX)

Invictus Financial (OTCMKTS:IVFZF) and Emerald (NYSE:EEX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Invictus Financial has a beta of -1.99, indicating that its share price is 299% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emerald has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Invictus Financial and Emerald, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invictus Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Emerald 0 4 0 0 2.00

Emerald has a consensus target price of $3.99, indicating a potential downside of 27.15%. Given Emerald’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Emerald is more favorable than Invictus Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Invictus Financial and Emerald’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invictus Financial N/A N/A -109.17% Emerald -402.06% 8.30% 2.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.9% of Emerald shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of Invictus Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Emerald shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Invictus Financial and Emerald’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invictus Financial N/A N/A -$80,000.00 N/A N/A Emerald $360.90 million 1.10 -$50.00 million $0.85 6.44

Invictus Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Emerald.

Summary

Emerald beats Invictus Financial on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Invictus Financial Company Profile

Invictus Financial Inc. does not have significant operations. The company is seeking for new business opportunities. Previously, it was engaged in the provision of services related to the financial markets through the Internet or mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Stockhouse Inc. and changed its name to Invictus Financial Inc. in April 2010. Invictus Financial Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Emerald Company Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications. In addition, the company operates Elastic Suite platform that streamlines the wholesale buying process for brands and retail buyers; and Flex platform. Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

