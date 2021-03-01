Reviewing AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) & Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) and Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

29.6% of AngloGold Ashanti shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AngloGold Ashanti and Sibanye Stillwater’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngloGold Ashanti N/A N/A N/A Sibanye Stillwater N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AngloGold Ashanti and Sibanye Stillwater, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AngloGold Ashanti 0 3 4 0 2.57 Sibanye Stillwater 0 0 4 0 3.00

AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus price target of $33.82, indicating a potential upside of 69.45%. Sibanye Stillwater has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.18%. Given AngloGold Ashanti’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AngloGold Ashanti is more favorable than Sibanye Stillwater.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AngloGold Ashanti and Sibanye Stillwater’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngloGold Ashanti $3.53 billion 2.35 -$12.00 million $0.91 21.93 Sibanye Stillwater $5.04 billion 2.76 $4.30 million $0.01 1,902.00

Sibanye Stillwater has higher revenue and earnings than AngloGold Ashanti. AngloGold Ashanti is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sibanye Stillwater, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

AngloGold Ashanti pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Sibanye Stillwater pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. AngloGold Ashanti pays out 8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sibanye Stillwater pays out 1,000.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AngloGold Ashanti has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Sibanye Stillwater has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

AngloGold Ashanti has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sibanye Stillwater has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sibanye Stillwater beats AngloGold Ashanti on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome. It owns the East Boulder and Stillwater mines located in Montana, the United States; and Columbus metallurgical complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM-rich filter cake, as well as conducts PGM recycling activities. The company is also involved in the Kroondal, Rustenburg, Marikana, and Platinum Mile operations situated in South Africa; Mimosa located on the southern portion of the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe; the Driefontein, Kloof, and Cooke surface operations located on the West Rand of the Witwatersrand Basin; and the Beatrix situated in the southern Free State. In addition, it owns an interest in surface tailings retreatment facilities; the Marathon PGM project in Ontario, Canada; the Altar and Rio Grande copper gold projects in the Andes in north-west Argentina; the Hoedspruit, Zondernaam, and Vygenhoek PGM projects in South Africa; and the Burnstone and southern Free State gold projects in South Africa. Sibanye Gold Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.