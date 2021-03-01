Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Revance Therapeutics worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RVNC stock opened at $26.26 on Monday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $34.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,818.87% and a negative return on equity of 85.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $859,438.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,761,252.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Revance Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI) which competed phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; in phase 2 clinical trials to treat adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis, and in pre-clinical trials to treat chronic migraine.

