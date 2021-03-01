Response Genetics, Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDXQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Response Genetics, Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDXQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, an increase of 28,000.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 575,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS RGDXQ opened at $0.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01. Response Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.

Get Response Genetics alerts:

Response Genetics Company Profile

Response Genetics, Inc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, markets, and sells pharmacogenomic tests for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers tests for measuring predictive factors for therapy response in tumor tissue samples.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Response Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Response Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.