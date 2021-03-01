Response Genetics, Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDXQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Response Genetics, Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDXQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, an increase of 28,000.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 575,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS RGDXQ opened at $0.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01. Response Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.
Response Genetics Company Profile
Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Response Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Response Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.