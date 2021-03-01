ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Purchased by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 69.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 12,314 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 418,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,972,000 after purchasing an additional 20,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

ResMed stock traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $195.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,300. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $224.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.92.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 938 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $199,662.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,602 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,461.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $527,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,760,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,847. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.83.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

