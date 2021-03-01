Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) – William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.11) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RCKT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $55.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.18. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.54 and a beta of 2.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $67.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.56).

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $950,683.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,914.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rtw Investments, Lp bought 247,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,872,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,532.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,277,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,043 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,479,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,806,000 after buying an additional 1,120,055 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,192,000 after acquiring an additional 258,647 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,591,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,379,000 after acquiring an additional 254,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,426,000.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.