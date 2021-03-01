Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Raymond James dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a report released on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.12.

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$27.43 on Monday. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$4.71 and a twelve month high of C$31.57. The firm has a market cap of C$18.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -105.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$24.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.82.

In other news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.89, for a total transaction of C$509,223.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,650,810.33. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total transaction of C$317,856.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$451,020.44.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

