Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) will post ($0.41) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($2.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.12). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Repare Therapeutics.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

RPTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

In related news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 8,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $315,788.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,622.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,212 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,634.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $62,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $661,000. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 73.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPTX traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.88. 3,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,047. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.45. Repare Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repare Therapeutics (RPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.