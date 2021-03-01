Rentberry (BERRY) Market Capitalization Reaches $286,376.21

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 28th. Over the last week, Rentberry has traded 39.6% lower against the US dollar. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $286,376.21 and approximately $293.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00054348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.90 or 0.00770354 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00030089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006868 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00030796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00057255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00041240 BTC.

About Rentberry

Rentberry (CRYPTO:BERRY) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com

Rentberry Token Trading

