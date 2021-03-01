Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Given New $75.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RCII. Raymond James increased their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Stephens increased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.86.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $57.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average is $36.93. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $58.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

