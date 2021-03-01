Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) PT Raised to $90.00

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Roth Capital from $65.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on REGI. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock traded up $8.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.68. The stock had a trading volume of 18,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,948. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.11.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter valued at about $3,351,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 30.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 54,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 12,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 44.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

